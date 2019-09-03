Politics "No representative of any foreign state will be able to enter Kosovo, Vucic included" Kosovo interim institutions won't allow any representative of foreign states to come to Kosovo and lead campaign during election process, Pristina officials say Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 10:56 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Kushtrim Ternava

As web portal Kosovo online reports, such reactions of the officials from Pristina were provoked as certain representatives of Belgrade authorities had announced that they will visit Kosovo in the course of pre-election campaign for the parliamentary elections to be held on October 6, Radio Free Europe reports.



Advisor of the outgoing foreign affairs minister Beghjet Pacolli, Jetlir Zyberaj, stated that Kosovo interim institutions will not allow any representative of a foreign country to enter Kosovo, especially Serbian officials, aiming at organizing a campaign on Kosovo.



"Absolutely no state representative of another country will be able to come here and lead a campaign. With that respect, the announcements of the Serbian government officials are senseless, in which they claim that they will visit Kosovo for pre-election campaign. In fact, we do understand this, as they have tendency to aggravate the situation, raising internal tensions", Zyberaj concluded.



He confirmed that Kosovo interim institutions cooperate with international community, in order to provide peaceful election process, with guaranteed free voting for the citizens.



To reiterate, Ziberaj said that this ban is also valid for the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, reacting on the possibility of his visit to Kosovo.



“In this particular period of time, nobody will be granted entry, specially the persons whose presence would cause destabilization within the region”, he concluded.