Politics "I am preparing a real perestroika!" It is time to draw the line, to see where we stand, what results some of the party officials had achieved and whether their performance is good enough to stay Source: Tanjug Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 10:01

Ivica Dacic, leader of Socialist Party of Serbia said for Belgrade press that he is going to carry out serious party personnel changes, underlining that those on high state positions will not be spared in this process.



"I am preparing a real perestroika! There will be no connivance, forgiving, making excuses. They will all be scanned, the ministers, MPs and party officials... There would be lots of work to be done", Dacic concluded, adding that "some think that they had made it with being given certain title".



He said for "Srpski Telegraf" that this is particularly true for the ministers and the holders of a state office, selected to contribute to better life of the citizens of Serbia, while some of them 'enjoy and only use their privileges' instead of working hard for the general welfare.



He said that at least one minister from SPS will leave the government, maybe more.



He added that, similar to Aleksandar Vucic, a SNS leader, who announced the changes in the ministerial positions, he also thinks that the party needs fresh blood and young lions ready to work hard.



Ministers from the SPS said that they are not afraid and that their leader has full support in carrying out announced changes.



According to the words of Aleksandar Antic, minister of energetics, only thorough insight into what has been done so far will give realistic picture on the strengths and weaknesses in order to prepare for the new trust check.



His party colleague Branko Ruzic, who heads the Ministry of state administration, assesses that the result of the announced perestroika would bring fresh personnel changes into SPS.