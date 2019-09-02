Politics The condition of the wounded Serb from Kosovska Mitrovica stable Serbian young man who was stabbed when assaulted by the group of Albanians is presently stable and feels fine Source: Tanjug Monday, September 2, 2019 | 09:07 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/vilevi

Milan Ivanovic, CEO of Kosovska Mitrovica Health Center told Tanjug.



"After being stabbed in the left lumbar region and lower chest, he was urgently operated due to heavy bleeding. The bleeding has stopped and he is now in intensive care unit", Ivanovic told Tanjug news agency.



According to his words, his recovery and treatment should be fine, but he will be kept under close surveillance.



Stabbing of the Serbian young man in the north part of Kosovska Mitrovica is undoubtedly an interethnic incident, while the perpetrators should be brought to justice immediately, it is said in a statement of the General Manager of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric.