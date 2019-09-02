Politics Haradinaj reacted to the assault on the young Serb in Kosovska Mitrovica Outgoing Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj had strongly condemned the stabbing of the young Serb on the bridge on Ibar, as Kosovo online reports Source: Kosovo online Monday, September 2, 2019 | 08:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

In the Facebook post, Haradinaj urged judicial authorities to quickly resolve the case and punish the perpetrators accordingly, the Kosovo Clan reports.



"I strongly condemn the case of the fight and the stabbing of a Serbian young man on the river bridge. I call on the justice bodies to resolve the case as soon as possible, punishing the perpetrators in accordance with the law. Kosovo is a state of all its citizens and has continuously been an example of tolerance and diversity. Such actions present isolated cases and will never affect peace and security in the country!", Haradinaj concluded.