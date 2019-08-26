Politics Vučić met with McAllister President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, had a meeting with the Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, David McAllister. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 26, 2019 | 21:46 Tweet Share Tanjug/Dimitrije Goll

This is the first McAllister’s visit to Belgrade after taking up a new duty.

On his Instagram account, the President posted that Serbia agrees with the EU Member States’ agreement on the holders of the most important functions.



„Serbia will continue to implement internal reforms in accordance with the assessments and recommendations of the EU institutions, primarily from the European Commission Report, but also from the European Parliament resolution about progress. Serbia agrees with the EU Member States’ agreement on the holders of the most important functions and hopes that the new EU institutions will continue to support the enlargement policy snd the European path of Serbia’’, wrote the President.



The President congratulated McAllister on his re-election as Member of the European Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs.



During this meeting, they stated that Serbia was implementing very successful economic reforms, and that the progress in the sphere of economy was the clearest. He also said that Serbia supports the dialogue with Prishtina on normalization of relations, but that the continuation is possible only after abolition of taxes, it is said in the President’s press service. The two interlocutors also discussed the upcoming elections.



McAllister praised the progress in parliaments functioning after accepting the remarks of EC and pointed out that it is necessary to work on a electoral law’s reform.



Regarding that, the President stated that Serbia is ready to adopt proposals to improve the electoral process. „When it comes to Parliament’s work, in some aspects there was room for progress and therefore the recommendations were adopted.’’



„The draft of media strategy, which was made in a very transparent and inclusive way, was referred to the European Commission for opinion. This document will provide the conditions for continued reform in the media and promotion of freedom of expression’’, added Vučić.



McAllister also welcomed the new infrastructure projects, pointing out that they affect the country’s overall economic progress.