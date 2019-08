Politics Early parliamentary elections on Kosovo and Metohija scheduled for October 6 Kosovo President Hashim Thaci calls early parliamentary elections for October 6, RTS reports Source: RTS Monday, August 26, 2019 | 18:34 Tweet Share Foto: EPA/Kushtrim Ternava

Thaci had instructed Central Election Commission to take all necessary measures to organize and prepare parliamentary elections in accordance with that Decision and in line with applicable legislation.



Earlier on Monday, Thaci signed a decree to dissolve the sixth convocation of Kosovo Assembly.