Politics "The beginning of a new era in the region"; "Crown of friendship, a major step to EU" Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and her North Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev had officially opened an integrated border crossing Presevo-Tabanovce today Source: Tanjug Monday, August 26, 2019 | 14:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP photo/ Boris Grdanoski

"The opening of an integrated border crossing between Serbia and North Macedonia presents special occasion, not just in the relations of the two countries, but presents an encouraging signal for the regional trade and better economic links within the whole Western Balkan region", Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said.



Opening of an integrated border crossing Presevo-Tabanovce is the crown of friendship of Serbia and North Macedonia, and a major step on the joint path of the two respective states towards EU, added Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev.



Serbian Prime Minister reiterated that the regional relations are full of challenges, noting Pristina's decision on imposing tariffs on Serbian goods that had undermined all regional agreements. She encouraged Pristina to rethink whether the isolation or self-isolation is the future of our region, or such initiatives of integrated border crossing represent real progress.



The agreement on this border crossing was signed on July 12 and both PMs said they hoped it would improve the bilateral relation, shorten the procedure and queues, but also boost the trade, bringing annual savings of eight million euros.



Zaev said that Serbia had won a major victory recently, by opening Corridor 10 through Grdelica Gorge. “This is major infrastructure project connecting Athens and Brussels via highway”, Zaev concluded.

Tanjug/ Zoran Žestić

The integrated crossing means ‘two countries – one control,’ so that the custom and police officers from both countries will work from one post and passengers and traders will have only one stop, which will strengthen border control and contribute to boosting economic cooperation on the Western Balkan.



He reiterated that last year Tabanovce border crossing was used by around 200.000 transport vehicles, expecting 30% rise this year, meaning the traffic of around 260.000 trucks in total.



Establishment of integrated border crossing Presevo-Tabanovce between the two countries is expected to speed up the flow of people and goods, along with enhancing border security.