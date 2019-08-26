Politics Vucic met with McAllister Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic met today with the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament David McAllister Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, August 26, 2019 | 14:19 Tweet Share TANJUG/ DIMITRIJE GOLL

This is McAllister's first visit to Belgrade after taking up a new post.



President Vucic had written on his Instagram profile that Serbia welcomes the agreement of the EU member states on the holders of the most important positions.



"Serbia will continue to implement internal reforms in line with the assessments and recommendations of the EU institutions, primarily from the European Commission Report, but also from European Parliament Resolution on Serbia's progress. Serbia welcomes the agreement of the member states on the holders of the most important positions in the EU and we hope that EU institutions as well as new members, would continue to support Serbia's enlargement policy, and its European path", Serbian President wrote.



President Vucic congratulated McAllister on his being re-elected MP of the European Parliament and Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament. During the meeting, they mutually recognized Serbia's success in conducting economic reforms, resulting in the most transparent progress within the economic field.



Serbia's President reiterated that Serbia is strongly supporting the resumption of dialogue with Pristina under the EU auspices, but that it would be possible only after the tariffs on the import of Serbian goods are lifted, it is said in a press statement of the President of Serbia. He also discussed with McAllister the forthcoming elections.



McAllister had assessed progress in the operation of Serbian Parliament, after the EC remarks were taken into account, pointing out that it is necessary to work on the reform of the Election Law. With this regard, President Vucic said that Serbia is ready to adopt proposal for improving election process.



Media strategy draft, designed in a highly transparent and inclusive way, was submitted to European Commission for consideration. With this document, we will insure conditions for the continued reforms in the media field and further promotion of freedom of expression", President Vucic concluded.



McAllister also welcomed the new infrastructure projects, pointing out that they affect the country's overall economic progress.