Politics „One more country withdraws recognition of Kosovo’’ The Head od Serbian diplomacy, Ivica Dačić, announced that next week he will say the name of the 15th country that withdrew the recognition of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 16, 2019 | 20:52 Tweet Share EPA-EFE / MARIO CRUZ

Dačić said for RTS that in this moment less than 100 countries acknowledge the independence of so-called Kosovo.

„The President Vučić told me not to work on that this week lest we turn out to be stubborn or that we do it because of Quint. We have continuous activity with countries that have recognized Kosovo or don’t have clear opinion about it and we have started with a list that consists of 116 countries that recognized Kosovo, which the authorities in Prishtina gave us. We have changed that list and now the number of countries on the list is below 100. There are 14 countries which withdrew the recognition’’, said Dačić.



Regarding the newest provocations on Kosovo and Metohija, where on the remains of St. Nikola Church in Novo Brdo, on a medieval Serbian fortress, is the flag of Kosovo, Dačić said that isn’t anything new and that it is about tendency to suppress the presence of Serbian people on Kosovo and Metohija.



„This breaks the concept of those who advocate for an independent Kosovo, because it shows that by ethnic cleansing of Serbs, they have reached majority of the population on Kosovo and that at the time when Serbian monuments were created, and they are a part of Serbian history, that at that time they were minority, even according to the Turkish census from that time’’, said Dačić.



Regarding that, he also pointed out to Prishtina’s effort to join UNESCO, stating that then was a tendency to declare these monuments Albanian.



„You heard what Hoxhaj said the other day, that hose aren’t Serbian monuments, but the monuments of Kosovo, you hearrd what they said for Dečane, that those are Albanian Orthodox people. We can alarm the internation community, but the problem is that they don’t react to those provocations, there is no verdict of such events’’, said Dačić.



As he pointed out, there is no verdict of some other events, either.



„You saw the statement of Quint that they have equalized, tried to make fabricated balance of responsability and guilt for the condition on Kosovo and Metohija, although Serbia has been very constructive this whole time’’, added Dačić.



Dačić pointed out that he hasn’t noticed any reaction regarding Novo Brdo, which is one of Serbian historical centres, as he says.



„That was a big city, it could even compare to some European capitals at the time, because it was well-known mine in Europe. Of course, there are Serbian churches and monasteries. That’s why it was their wish to join UNESCO, so that Serbian treasure can become Albanian, but they didn’t manage to do it’’, said Dačić.



The Head of Serbian diplomacy appeals to the international community, because those objects are located in the territory where the biggest part of population are Albanians.



„As a consequence of ethnic cleansing, Serbian people are a minority. The international community has taken on the obligation to protect the rights, believers and cultural and historical monuments. Let them show just one Albanian monument from that time. That’s why they are taking ours. There isn’t one because there has never been one. By that, they would admit that they have participated in ethnic cleansing’’, he said.



Regarding the refusal of the Court in Skoplje to hand over to Serbia former member of KLA, Tomor Morino, Dačić said that he couldn’t said it was a surprise, but it certainly is a violation of international regulations.



„ The Republic of North Macedonia voted for Kosovo’s admittance in Interpol. So why don’t they respect Interpol’s wanted list? Because he wasn’t arrested on national, but on international warrant. Has he committed a war crime or not and is he going to take responsibility on Kosovo?- No. This is one unprincipled act, like France released Haradinaj. That is an indicator of great politicization, that the war crimes against Serbs can go unpunished. That is one bad message and doesn’t contribute to stabilizing opportunities in the region’’, says Dačić.



Commenting on the announcement by the Montenegrin authorities that they will file criminal charges against the organizers of the humanitarian concert in Herceg Novi, Dačić said that Serbia wants good relationships with everyone.



„We don’t have anyone closer than Montenegro, but love takes two. I don’t know what it is wrong in humanitarian concert for Serbs on Kosovo. I don’t know what it is wrong about Serbian songs, „Tamo daleko’’, that has nothing to do with the current happenings. There are so many Montenegrin songs in Serbia and nobody has reacted’’, he said.



He added that it would be in everyone’s interest to lower tensions.



„Imagine having a third of Albanians in Montenegro, as there are Serbs. Would they treat them the same way? You san see how the Albanians are being treated in North Macedonia. Serbian rights in Montenegro- if the Serbs are the opposition party in Montenegro, that doesn’t mean they don’t have rights’’, concludes Dačić.