Politics "The West expects Kosovo issue to be resolved soon, Bolton will not come to Belgrade" Tough negotiations with the West awaits us, they expect rapid resolution of Kosovo and Metohija issue, Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic stated for Prva TV. Thursday, August 8, 2019 | 13:31

Vucic addedd that "this is not just the matter of deadline, but about the essence of the future agreement when it comes to Kosovo and Metohija", stressing that the "problem lies in the fact what will be arranged".



Speaking about the possibility of terrorist attacks in Kosovo that media speculate upon, and the B13 extremist group announcing "a bloody fall" in Kosovo, Vucic said that he "has no evidence for that".



"There might be some incidents, but we will prevent killing of Serbian people on Kosovo territory. Albanian main goal is to gain control over the northern Kosovo, so a difficult fall awaits us, mostly because we have no one to talk to in Pristina. Election will certainly contribute to raising temperature, as any move against the Serbs will be supported. There's also a problem with delivering goods to our people," Vucic said.



Vucic said that there are several aspects that are difficult for us when it comes to Kosovo and Metohija,



"The first aspect is the life of ordinary people. Albanians have four political parties and a total of about 20 percent, and the fifth force is the Serb List, which they will try to bring down together," said the President of Serbia. "We should take care of the political organization that would fight for the Serbs' interests", he concluded.



He reacted to the ban on entering Kosovo territory for the citizens with Serbian passports. He described as nonsense the decision by the Pristina authorities to forbid citizens with a Serbian passport to enter Kosovo, adding that such decisions are senseless, coming from those who act like small children, who do not have a state, and are trying to create one, playing with the rules.



"It's clear that the Serbian side negotiated that travel is possible with ID cards, but of course you have the right to travel with a passport as well," he explained.



On the possibility of Trump's national security advisor John Bolton's visiting Belgrade soon, Serbian President said:



"I don't think he'll come as he was considering visiting both Belgrade and Pristina, but because of the elections, he has no one to talk to in Pristina right now. This is my analysis of the current circumstances, I don't speak on his behalf", Vucic added.



When it comes to finding a solution to the Kosovo problem, Vucic said that many have rejected his proposal for the solution.



"I've experienced lots of pressure from all sides", Vucic said.



When asked to comment on the statement of Professor Edward Joseph that the key to the resolve of the Kosovo issue is in his hands, Vucic said that this is something that imposes additional burden on him.



"Professor Edward Joseph is a serious foreign policy specialist, and he certainly doesn't hold Serbia's views. Serbia and the Serbs cannot recognize Kosovo. We don't want to do that. People from international community have to realize that there would be no solution for Kosovo if Serbia is being humiliated. They are also aware of Serbia's aspirations to EU integration, so they force us to consider what would be most beneficial for us", Vucic said.



Speaking of the fact that all five permanent members of the UN Security Council had changed their ambassadors in Belgrade, Vucic said that "they certainly did not come to check the climate in Serbia, but because they expect important things to happen", among others, concerning Kosovo.