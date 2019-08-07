Politics Vecernje novosti: Belgrade to launch diplomatic campaign in the US in the fall Serbia announces the launch of diplomatic campaign in the US Congress in the fall Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 7, 2019 | 11:05 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/BrianAJackson

According to "Vecernje novosti", Belgrade had decided to embark on a campaign in order to present real state of affairs on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija to the US public and to the US officials, including the monstrous crimes committed against the Serbs on Kosovo and Metohija by the KLA terrorists.



This daily writes that US Congress will organize a public hearing in the form of debate, on which representatives of Serbian Assembly will elaborate the chronology of the conflicts in Southern Serbian Province.



It is added that this would be a good chance to present new evidence against the outgoing Prime Minister of Pristina's Interim institutions Ramush Haradinaj, that could lead to his facing a court trial.



One of the inevitable issues for discussion will be alleged inhuman treatment of Serbian people and killing of prisoners with the purpose of removal and illicit trafficking in human organs of the abducted Serbs, as well as numerous murders of the Serbs, such as those that took place in Gorazdevac and Staro Gacko, no one was held responsible for.



Deputy Speaker of the Serbian National Parliament Vladimir Marinkovic is involved in the preparation of this event in the US Congress, in cooperation with the President of the Serbian kokus in the US Congress, Steve Stivers, Novosti concluded.



Milovan Drecun, the President of the Serbian Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, will be one of the speakers on the Capitol Hill, working hard on gathering new evidence against Haradinaj.



Marinkovic stated for "Novosti" that this will be an opportunity for some of US politicians to hear for the first time what really happened on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, in the period from 1998 to 2000, and later.



"They will be presented with the evidence collected by the Working Group of Serbian Parliamentary Committee for Kosovo and Metohija, and would be introduced with former Council of Europe's Rapporteur Dick Marty's report on illicit trafficking in human organs in Kosovo", Marinkovic concluded.



According to him, this will be taking "countermeasure" to the event organized in late April by the Congressman and Albanian lobbyist Elliot Engel in the US Congress. On that occasion, former President of Pristina Interim Institutions Atifete Jahjaga mentioned the number of 20.000 raped women on the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, as a part of Pristina propaganda machinery.