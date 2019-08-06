Politics The next meeting of the ruling and opposition parties - open or closed to the public? Next meeting of the government and opposition representatives partly open for the media, its participants would respect "Chatham house" rules, as Tanjug reports Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 6, 2019 | 12:07 Tweet Share

Opposition officials announce that the next meeting could take place on Friday or Saturday.



Open Society Foundation Executive Director Milan Antonijevic said for Tanjug that he understands the standpoint of some of the participants in view of public participation in the meeting organized on the Faculty of Political Sciences and that the organizers reached mutual decision that future meetings could be partly open to the media, including meeting participants giving statements to the media.



As he said, the plan is to secure "live stream", and then to continue discussion under the "Chatham House" rules.



"We will reserve time for the media to ask questions after the meeting, discussing also the issues that were mentioned, in accordance with Chatham house rules", Antonijevic concluded.



Antonijevic hadn't mentioned definite date for the next meeting of the authorities and the opposition, as the consultations are underway, but he confirmed that the main issues to be discussed would be financing political campaigns and campaigns by officials.



"Chatham house" rules imply that giving opening statements to the media and discussing the topics to be treated on the meeting as appropriate, while direct quoting of the participants is not allowed and is against the rules.