Politics Serbia's military chief: "We have Russian support for the Kosovo challenges" Source: Tanjug Monday, August 5, 2019 | 11:32

He stated that we have Russia's military support for the challenges ahead of us in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.



Mojsilovic who paid his first official visit to his counterparts in Moscow said for daily Novosti that they had particularly analyzed the current circumstances in Kosovo and Metohija, adding that Pristina's unilateral steps seriously deteriorate security in the whole region.



"We've provided support of Russian military leadership for what we are doing about Kosovo. We are particularly interested in the security of Serbs, not just in northern Kosovo but in the entire province", he concluded.



When it comes to the return of the members of Islamic state into the region, General Mojsilovic said that this is being closely monitored.



"When we refer to the Balkan fighters in ISIS, the most come from Kosovo and Metohija, followed by the Bosniaks from Bosnia-Herzegovina, while some of them reside in the Raska Valley", Mojsilovic stated.



According to General Mojsilovic, the number of migrants on their route to Europe keeps downsizing, but the trend of this phenomenon is quite unpredictable.

"Turkey managed to keep a large number of refugees. We make efforts to maintain control over the Balkan migration route. At the moment, there are some 4.000 refugees in Serbia", he confirmed.



As for NATO showing suspicion when it comes to our military maneuvers with Russia, the Chief of the Serbian Army's General Staff says that he can only respond to the remarks coming from the West by emphasizing that we are open and ready to cooperate and practice with everyone.



"The bottom line of these activities is that this cooperation contributes to raising the quality of our units," General Mojsilovic concluded.