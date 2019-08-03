Politics Germany: It's absurd to condition future dialogue with Serbia's recognition of Kosovo Dr Christian Hellbach, German Foreign Affairs Special Envoy for South-Eastern Europe, says that Berlin strongly opposes disruption of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue Source: Tanjug Saturday, August 3, 2019 | 20:32 Tweet Share Miguel Villagran/Getty Image

Berlin also finds unacceptable the conditions that Kosovo Government set, he added.



"It is absurd to request from Serbia to recognize Kosovo as a precondition for dialogue resumption", Hellbach noted for the Pristina based daily Koha ditore.



He concluded that Germany has no understanding for the import tariffs that the Kosovo Government imposed on the goods from Central Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina.