Politics Serbian Ministry of Defense claims: USA isn't the biggest donor of military equipment The Defense Ministry said that the Serbian military gets its biggest donations from Russia, following Blic writings about USA being its major donor Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 31, 2019 | 20:59 Tweet Share Foto Tanjug/Ministarstvo odbrane Srbije/JOVO MAMULA/ nr

The Defense Ministry said that the Serbian military gets its biggest donations from Russia, following Blic writings about USA being its major donor (based on data on donations between 2014 and 2018).



Serbian Armed Forces got the biggest donations from Russian Federation, that donated six MiG-29 fighters, while the donation of 30 BRDM-2MS armored scout vehicles and 30 T-72MS main battle tanks with logistics support is underway, the Ministry said in a press release.



Moreover, it is noted that significant discounts and other benefits were given to Serbia during the negotiations on the purchase of arms and military equipment from Russian Federation.



Republic of Belarus had also donated 4 MiG-29 fighters to the Serbian military.



The difference in the figures pertaining to the donations of some states, shown in the Information booklet of the Defense Ministry, and the actual numbers, comes from the fact that Defense Ministry Booklet did not include donations which are underway and which are still regarded as confidential, given that the consent for disclosing data on the amount of the donations of both parties have not yet been obtained, it is noted in the press release.