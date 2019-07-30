Politics 0

Rama finally commented on Haradinaj's resignation

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted today for the first time to Ramush Haradinaj's resignation and his trip to the Hague

He stated that Haradinaj's move is politically and tactically sound and a normal thing to do under the circumstances.

As Pristina's Gazette reports, Rama hadn't commented on Haradinaj's resignation on his own but was forced to respond to a question he got from journalist, focusing in his answer to "linking his role in the so-called KLA with Haradinaj's indictment".

"As for the war, I still regard Ramush Haradinaj and Jakub Krasniqi as the members of liberation army, which cannot change or be annulled despite those accusations", Rama concluded.

