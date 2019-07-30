Politics Rama finally commented on Haradinaj's resignation Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama reacted today for the first time to Ramush Haradinaj's resignation and his trip to the Hague Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 30, 2019 | 18:12 Tweet Share

He stated that Haradinaj's move is politically and tactically sound and a normal thing to do under the circumstances.



As Pristina's Gazette reports, Rama hadn't commented on Haradinaj's resignation on his own but was forced to respond to a question he got from journalist, focusing in his answer to "linking his role in the so-called KLA with Haradinaj's indictment".



"As for the war, I still regard Ramush Haradinaj and Jakub Krasniqi as the members of liberation army, which cannot change or be annulled despite those accusations", Rama concluded.