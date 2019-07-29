Politics Haradinaj in consultations with Veseli and Limaj, awaits court interpretation Outgoing Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj awaits for the legal interpretation of Constitutional Court on the government status, after he decided to resign Source: Tanjug Monday, July 29, 2019 | 15:16 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / Valdrin Xhemaj

He had invited the leaders of the political parties of the ruling PAN Coalition to consultations on Tuesday.



When asked what will be the topics to discuss, he ironically responded that they will discuss "global warming", Pristina based gazette Express reported.



Haradinaj, who resigned on July 19, said on the press conference that this was not "politically calculated act", but that he did it in order, as he put it, "to save the country".



He added that he invited presidents of Democratic Party of Kosovo (DPK) and of the Initiative for Kosovo (NISME), Kadri Veseli and Fatmir Limaj, to consultations.



He confirmed that he filed a request to the Constitutional Court for the interpretation of the Government's status in the situation following his resignation.



In the same time, he said "I've asked President (Hashim Thaci) and political parties to speed up the extraordinary parliamentary elections process”.



He reiterated that his Alliance for the Future of Kosovo supports Assembly's dissolution, but that this was not done, as Kosovo Constitution does not specify what happens in case Prime Minister offers resignation.



He requested his party to commence consultations with other political parties that support Assembly's dissolution, given that President Thaci hadn't done anything yet in view of the current situation.



He also stated that it is not in his interest to sit in the Government after filing resignation, but that this issue should be resolved by the Constitutional Court, "to be on the safe side of the law", Haradinaj concluded.