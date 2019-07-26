Politics A woman arrested for threatening Aleksandar Vucic's children Policemen in Sabac arrested A.J.A. (39) suspected of threatening President Vucic's family members on social network Twitter, "Novosti" reported Source: B92 Friday, July 26, 2019 | 13:47 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Deposit photos/91viperagp

"Members of Hi-Tech Crime Department within the Internal Affairs Ministry, apprehended A. J. A. (39) from Sabac due to grounded suspicion of having committed the crime of endangering safety", Ministry of Interior says in a statement.



She is suspected of addressing threats to the children of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic via Twitter.



Under the warrant of the Special Department for combating hi-tech crime of the Higher Public Prosecution Office in Belgrade, the suspect will be detained for 48 hours, followed by being brought to the competent prosecutor, along with criminal charges, the statement says.



Outburst of insults and swears reached the official Twitter account of Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic, local media reported.



As TV Prva reported, "while on his official Twitter account, President Vucic boasted of the new Chinese investment amounting to USD 120 million in the Smederevo Steel Plant, some of the supporters of the Alliance for Serbia responded with heavy swearing of President's children, by using most horrible and disgusting language".



