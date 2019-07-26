Politics Vucic: Haradinaj? A real gentleman Reacting to the return of Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj to Pristina, Serbian President says that he presumed he will be released in 24 to 48 hours Source: B92, Prva TV Friday, July 26, 2019 | 10:18 Tweet Share Screenshot/TV Prva

Ramush Haradinaj, who resigned last Friday from the PM's post, as a result of being summoned by the Special Court in the Hague as a suspect for war crimes on Kosovo, departed to the Hague on Wednesday, to return late last night to Pristina. "He is a real gentleman", Aleksandar Vucic said for TV Prva.



"I've said that he will spend 24-48 hours there. Just to check hotel accommodation. He waited to come back at night, to make his return more impressive, as a real hero", Vucic concluded.



"For me, those who took part in the prosecution of Serbs, and who committed other crimes, cannot be considered moral giants, although some people in Serbia perceive Haradinaj as such", Vucic added.



When asked about his estimate as to the potential resumption of Belgrade-Pristina dialogue under current circumstances, he said that he doubts that it would be possible.



"We wait for the dialogue to be cancelled", he said, reiterating that "this is not the EU's defeat, as main mediator, it cannot be regarded as the defeat of Brussels".



"Why should they care? As long as there is no conflict, they don't care", President of Serbia concluded.



Moreover, he said that it is not altogether true that Pristina disobeys both USA and EU.



"Someone's being insincere here, let the public conclude who. They are not more powerful than a world officials... They had brought them to power, they had given them independent Kosovo", he added.



He is convinced that justice will not be served. We have to continue with our fight, particularly strengthening Serbia in economic aspect, while the dialogue will be resumed sooner or later. Until then, Serbia have to show patience, react wisely, striding towards progress in numerous fields.