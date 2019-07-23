Politics Thaci and Veseli soon to be summoned to the Hague Pristina based media report, referring to international sources, that Thaci and Veseli will be summoned by the Special Court for War Crimes of so-called KLA Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 23, 2019 | 13:29 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / Valdrin Xhemaj

Publicist and the owner of the Koha Group, Flaka Surroi, in the comprehensive current affairs analysis, writes, referring to several international sources, that Special Court for War Crimes has to summon Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and the incumbent Chairman of the Kosovo Assembly, Kadri Veseli.



Surroi says that, given the report of Dick Marty, Special Court would have to summon those two Albanian leaders, as Thaci is being mentioned in that document on 26th occasions, while Veseli's name comes up on seven occasions.



Political analyst Fadil Lepaja wrote on his Facebook profile that they will face with the single dilemma, whether they would appear in front of court as representatives of Kosovo institutions, or they would prior to that resign from the political positions, following in Haradinaj's footsteps.



"Public personalities who refer to international sources say that even the President (Thaci) and MP (Veseli) will soon be called to the Hague", Lepaja wrote on his Facebook profile, carried out by Pristina based Bota sot.



"Is this is real or only their wish remains to be seen, however, if this is proven, remains a moral and legal dilemma as to whether they should resign or go there as the highest officials of the state?", Lepaja wondered on his FB profile.