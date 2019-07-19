Politics Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic to address public tomorrow at 10 am Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will address the public tomorrow at 10 am, as was announced by the President's Office for Media relations Source: Tanjug Friday, July 19, 2019 | 22:51 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

This will take place at the building of the General Secretariat of the President of the Republic.



Serbian President will address the public tomorrow pertaining to the resignation of Prime Minister of the Interim Institutions in Pristina Ramush Haradinaj, commenting also on the potential implications of this act, Tanjug learns.



Haradinaj resigned after being summoned as a suspect by The Hague-based Special Court for war crimes.