Politics Red carpet for departure as well: Au revoir, Macron FOTO French President Emmanuel Macron ended his two-day visit to Serbia, and was sent off to "Nikola Tesla" Airport by the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | 13:31

The good-bye greeting of the two leaders was sincere, as was the welcome of the high guest from Paris.



Vucic escorted Macron to the plane with red carpet and lined Serbian Army Guard.



The fact that Serbian President had in person escorted his French counterpart speaks in itself of the significance of this visit and the good talks conducted in Belgrade.



Macron had carried out official meetings and other activities yesterday, to be wrapped up symbolically by his speech at the Monument of Gratitude to France at the Belgrade's central Kalemegdan Park, sending clear message to Serbian people that France still holds them "in its heart". He added that it was his turn to say “Serbia is in our hearts.”



Macron and Vucic had also laid wreaths at the Monument of Belgrade's Defenders and the grave of Milunka Savic, a Serbian highly decorated war heroine who fought in the Balkan Wars and in World War I.



Today, on the second day of his visit, Macron had, accompanied with Vucic, talked to the students from the Regional Youth Cooperation Office (RYCO) region wide.



After finishing that meeting, Macron talked to the artists and most prominent public figures in our country, that represent link between Serbia and France.

Macron sent clear messages

During his two-day visit, French President had sent clear messages related to the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, EU integration process and cooperation of Serbia and France.



He underlined that he will personally engage in relaunching Belgrade-Pristina dialogue so that we could reach permanent and compromising agreement, including arranging a special meeting of Belgrade-Pristina delegation with German Chancellor Merkel in September in Paris, with the clear aim of facilitating the agreement.



He added that he has no ready made solution for the Kosovo problem, that the magic solution does not exist, that he is for reaching compromise, which calls for softening strong positions that both sides in the dialogue currently hold.



Macron underlined that EU has to go through the process of reform in order to be ready to accept Serbia in its membership, that Serbia is a great European state, a nation that has its place in Europe, but that it also needs to continue with the reforms on its EU path.