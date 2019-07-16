Politics Jovanovic: We hadn't even thought of asking for a meeting with Macron President of LDP Cedomir Jovanovic, with regards to the opposition request to meet Macron, stated that his party hadn't even thought of demanding such a meeting Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 16, 2019 | 10:42 Tweet Share Screenshot/O2 TV

As he explained, according to the protocol, the meeting is scheduled by the Embassy of the country the guest comes from.



Meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, during his visit to Belgrade, was requested by one of the leaders of the opposition Alliance for Serbia, Dragan Djilas.



Macron said he couldn’t meet Serbia’s opposition leaders since their request “came too late, that it should have been sent earlier, they knew when I was coming.”



"We hadn't even thought have asking our guest, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, to meet with us. Under the protocol, the meeting should be requested on the part of the Embassy of the country whose representatives come to Serbia. I regret that tonight, due to such indecency, all decent, dignified citizens of Serbia feel humiliated", Jovanovic wrote on Facebook.