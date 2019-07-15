Politics 15 million passengers planned: Vucic and Macron marked official airport modernisation Serbian President Vucic and French President Macron officially unwrapped a board marking the official start of modernization of Belgrade ‘Nikola Tesla’ airport Source: Tanjug Monday, July 15, 2019 | 16:07 Tweet Share FOTO: Screenshot PRVA TV

The board says: "On july 15, 2019, President of the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Aleksandar Vucic and President of the Republic of France, H.E. Emmanuel Macron marked the official start of work on modernization of Belgrade Airport 'Nikola Tesla', carried out by the company "VINCI Airports".



Vinci Company which is in the 25-year-long concession of the airport "Nikola Tesla", had pledged to invest in the development of infrastructure at the airport a total sum of 732 million euros.



Concession of the Belgrade Airport is one of the largest and most important foreign investments in our country, as the total investment of Vinci to the airport will reach 1.46 billion euros, and this includes one-time fee, minimum annual concession fees and capital investments.



Vinci's agenda is that in the next 25 years, the number of passengers should triple on annual basis that is, from 5.3 million in 2017 to 15 million, and the number of air operations to double from 59,000 to 120,000, as expected.



Vinci took over the management of the airport on December 22, after paying a concession fee of 501 million euros on December 21.



The Concession Agreement for 25 years was signed on March 22, 2018.



Vinci is one of the largest operators, active in 12 countries of the world, along with 45 airports and more than 180 million passengers.