Politics LIVE: Macron's arrival; Vucic: Bienvenue à Belgrade, Bienvenue en Serbie FOTO/VIDEO French President Emanuel Macron arrived today for a two-day visit to Belgrade. Follow the most important details of the visit at B92.net. Source: B92 Monday, July 15, 2019 | 15:56 Tweet Share Foto: Predsedništvo

On the eve of the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Vucic said that this visit presents a confirmation that Serbia and France are on the right path to reach higher levels of political and economic cooperation, deserved for their continued and firm friendship and proclaimed strategic partnership.



Follow all of the details of Emmanuel Macron's visit to Serbia in our LIVE blog.