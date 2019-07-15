Politics Dacic: I will probably sing Champs-Élysées to Macron Ivica Dacic said that during today's visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Serbia, he will sing Champs-Élysées to him, if the chance presents itself Source: Beta Monday, July 15, 2019 | 11:54 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

"I have already sung to Macron two years ago in Trieste, and I will do so now as well, if I had the opportunity. I have to learn some French song quickly. It would probably be Champs-Élysées", Dacic stated for daily "Kurir".



Today, President of France is coming to two-day visit to Serbia.



As planned, it is scheduled to land at the Nikola Tesla Airport at 3 pm and on that occasion, accompanied by the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, at the beginning of the visit, he will reveal the board marking the beginning of the modernization of the airport, already managed by the French concessions and construction company "Vinci".