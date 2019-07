Politics KoSSev: Kosovo police arrested two Serbs on espionage charges Kosovo police had apprehended two persons yesterday, suspected of the criminal act of "espionage", portal KoSSev informs, referring to Kosovo police statement Source: Tanjug Thursday, July 11, 2019 | 13:22 Tweet Share

Two suspects got arrested in the morning hours on the crossing checkpoint "Bela Zemlja".



They were assigned police custody, Kosovo police stated.