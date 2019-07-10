Politics Financial Times: Borrell to face five challenges, Kosovo among others Future EU Foreign Affairs Chief Josep Borrell to face five challenges on his new post, the issue of Belgrade - Pristina relations, among others, FT reports Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 10, 2019 | 15:18 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Federica Mogherini's successor, Josep Borrell, will face with the open issues of Iran, Venezuela, China and relations with USA.



"Spanish veteran will face with numerous challenges, starting from Venezuela to the Balkans, in times of EU fading impact", FT reports, adding that tensions between Belgrade and Pristina are rising, despite EU mediation.



Borrell used to call Russia "an old enemy", he strongly criticized "cowboy politics" of US President Donald Trump towards Venezuela, while he complained that EU foreign policy sessions can be depicted as "a valley of tears".



Borrell will be especially challenged by the Kosovo issue, as he will take over role of mediator in the situation when relations between Belgrade and Pristina are getting more complicated.



"He's seen as neutral mediator, given the fact that Spain is among five EU member states that didn't recognize Kosovo's independence", FT reports.



His supporters believe that Borrell would use the fact that he is sensible to the issue of Catalonia and "turn it into his own favor" as both sides in the Balkan dispute will be cautious towards him, for different reasons.



Borrell will probably show self-confidence and high ambitions in his new mandate.



When asked in June whether he would take up high post within EU, he instantly responded: "If it is top position".