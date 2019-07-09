Politics Former CIA Chief on why there is no solution to the problem of Kosovo and Metohija Representatives of Belgrade and Prishtina to sit at a table without big powers to reach final agreement on KiM, fomer CIA deputy director for the Balkans says Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 14:12 Tweet Share Foto: Getty images/Carsten Koall / Stringer

Former CIA Deputy Director for the Balkan Steven Meyer stated for daily "Danas" that is it necessary that Belgrade and Prishtina representatives sit at a table and discuss final solution for Kosovo, without the presence of great powers.



"Several plans were mentioned and proposed and nothing happened, and the main reason for that is the involvement of great powers", Meyer says, underlying that Thaci, Haradinaj and Vucic are very powerful leaders.



He assessed that main goal of Serbian President is EU accession and that he is willing to sacrifice Kosovo for this goal.



"Vucic is highly determined when it comes to EU and that's fine. Within EU, only Germans care about the solution, while France, Great Britain, Netherlands and Italy do not care, as long as it is peaceful way of solving it. They will accept Belgrade and Prishtina mutual agreement. On the other hand, Washington wants to be actively involved and take part in the negotiations".



He called Brussels agreement "dead", as any other preceding it.



"I know that some of my friends here believe that Kosovo will belong to Serbia again, maybe in a century or so, but I don't think so. Perhaps, a part of it might belong to Serbia again, but not the whole territory of Kosovo as it might bring into the question the issue of Republic of Srpska", Meyer concluded.



Meyer assessed that current Brussels strategy to start with minor issues, thus avoiding status issues, proved to be wrong.



"Prishtina makes any progress difficult by imposing tariffs, and by refusing to establish Community of Serbian municipalities, which is important issue within Brussels agreement", Meyer told "Danas".



When final solution is concerned, Meyer is confident that it is realistic that northern part of Kosovo and Metohija might remain Serbian.



"I believe that it is realistic that territory north of the river Ibar should remain part of Serbia, while the issue of southern part is tough, as if Serbia wants to preserve its sovereignty, it means potential war and future bloodshed. Still, it is worth discussing territorial problem north of Ibar", Meyer said.

UN to resovle the issue of the Serbs in the enclaves

Foto: Getty images/Carsten Koall / Stringer

He claims that the problem of the Serbs in the enclaves might be resolved under the auspices of United Nations, so that UN Delegation carry out missions every six-month, visiting those religious sites in order to confirm that everything is fine.



When asked about territorial swap that is being mentioned lately, Meyer says that this issue was never on a table, although some politicians discuss it.



"For the people residing in the south, who do not want this to happen, we should provide survival on their properties under UN protection, or they should be transferred south, or to Serbia, financed by UN. This process could soon commence. One of the main conditions is that great powers remain neutral, not involved in this, as every time when United States or Russia get involved, things get much more complicated", Meyer concluded.



Among other issues, Belgrade and Prishtina should discuss economic cooperation, adding that Minister for Innovations and Technological Development in Serbian Government, Nenad Popovic, had some very good ideas as to "how to strengthen cross-border economic relations, especially with Central Serbia".



This should be regarded as the start of economic agreement.