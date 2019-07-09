Politics Media report: Three candidates run the race for new SNS leader Daily "Novosti" claims that there are three main candidates for succeeding Aleksandra Vucic as the head of Serbian Progressive Party Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 12:54 Tweet Share

This daily claims that currently Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Minister of Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic and Novi Sad Mayor and SNS Vice President Milos Vucevic present three most serious candidates for this post.



On the expanded list for the potential new leader of SNS, as speculated in the political circles, there are for now the names of Nikola Selakovic, Marko Djuric and Jorgovanka Tabakovic.



It is expected that in a photo finish of electing new SNS leadership, some of the current SNS vice presidents such as Milenko Jovanov might enter into competition, "Novosti" concludes.



Vucic reiterated today that someone else will take over SNS leadership as of next year, given that he does not plan to take part in this race on the SNS Election Assembly to be held in December.