Politics Macron comes to Serbia directly from Russia, taking over the role of mediator? Despite his standpoint against EU expansion, French President Emmanuel Macron comes to Belgrade with a message that France supports Serbia's EU integration Tuesday, July 9, 2019 | 11:57

As "Blic" reports, Macron will pass on to the President of Serbia that France supports Serbia in resolving an open conflict with Kosovo Albanians. In this context, daily states that Macron's relations towards Prishtina's representatives had changed, stressing that this change of course of French President in favor of Serbia is novelty.



It is significant for Serbia that this change comes at the point of resolving open issues, so we should make use of it.



Macron will as a new European young leader, along with Sebastian Kurtz, replace Angela Merkel, and thus tend to expand his influence on the Balkan region, while by visiting Serbia of all the countries in the region, he sends clear message that our country is the major ally of France in this part of Europe, daily reports.



Prishtina's refusal to withdraw tariffs imposed on Serbian goods, the weakness of the strongest European powers to exert pressure on Albanians and a clear sign that Albanians perceive only United States as their ally, had changed French Presidents attitude towards Prishtina representatives, Blic concludes.



This was evident last month in Berlin, when he reacted unusually harsh to Haradinaj's comments that he regarded unacceptable.



"You are not in a position to ask for anything, as you will get nothing, including visa liberalization. You know why? I am not going to allow it", Macron said to Haradinaj. "Blic" also assessed that Macron shows that he is willing to commit to dialogue, to take on the role of mediator and to resolve problems in his capacity as a new European leader, and he proved this with scheduling a meeting with the Russian President Vladimir Putin.



It is envisaged that this visit might immediately precede his visit to Belgrade, meaning that he will come to Serbia directly from Russia.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had announced yesterday that during Macron's visit some 20 agreements will be signed, adding that he will have numerous topics for discussion with his French counterpart, among others: economic and political cooperation, EU path of Serbia, and the issue of Kosovo.