Politics Vucic: Opposition will not jeopardize me for a decade, I withdraw from SNS next year Vucic claims that he will "step down" prior to opposition comes to a chance to get closer, underlying that something like this is hard to happen in a decade Source: RTS Monday, July 8, 2019 | 10:35

When asked whether he will step down prior to opposition getting closer to him and when something like this will happen, Serbian President responded: "This would mean that I could pursue political career for another ten years, without them getting closer, but I do not intend to do that, it will happen much sooner".



The results are what count in the end and Serbia experiences economic growth, it is an independent, military neutral and sovereign country, which cherishes its national interests…



"Serbia is heading forward and it would be important for the investment plan to succeed, so that we could keep young people within the country, thus fighting for them and their future within the country", Vucic stated, adding that he is quite lucky to have "such experts" for political opponents.



He also reiterated that someone else would take over SNS next year, as he is not going to run for leadership role on the party assembly. "There is no doubt that someone else would take over SNS leadership next year".



"A man should know when it's the right time to make certain changes and when it is time not to identify yourself with the state", Vucic concluded while hosted on RTS.



When asked what would that change bring to SNS, Vucic said that SNS is undoubtedly the best and the strongest political party and that he will assist SNS in winning Parliamentary elections.