Politics Haradinaj: False news regarding Belgrade officials being banned from entering Kosovo Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated that Haradinaj informed her that it is not true that Prishtina won't allow any official from Belgrade to visit Kosovo

Brnabic and her Kosovo counterpart Haradinaj currently take part in the Western Balkan Summit in Poznan.



“I am glad to hear from Ramush Haradinaj that the news on banning Serb's officials from entering Kosovo and Metohija were false", Prime Minister Brnabic stated, adding that "she finds it strange that the false news are being spread by the advisors of the so called Foreign Affairs Minister”.



Brnabic told to press in Poznan, where the EU Western Balkan Summit is held, that this information on "false news" will slightly reduce the strong tensions in the region.



Brnabic stated that Haradinaj informed her about this on the working breakfast with the PMs of the Western Balkans, concluding that the discussion led on this occasion was rather interesting and open.



As we recall, Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Thursday reached decision to deny any permission to Belgrade officials to visit Kosovo, which was told by the Kosovo Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Jetlir Zyberaj.



The decision caused numerous reactions.



Serbian Foreign Policy Chief Ivica Dacic claimed that this decision of Prishtina to forbid the visits to KiM to all Serb's officials is an unprecedented move.



He added that this is yet another slap into EU's face, and into the face of the international community which remained shamefully silent on the violation of all civilizational norms conducted by Ramush Haradinaj and Hashim Thaci for years.



EU Spokesperson Maja Kocijancic also commented on the decision of Prishtina's authorities to ban all Serb's officials from entering Kosovo.



She stated that the EU expects of Prishtina to respect the agreement on visits of officials, achieved within the framework of the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina.



We expect that Kosovo authorities will respect all the agreements reached within the framework of the Belgrade-Prishtina dialogue under the auspices of the EU, including an agreement on official visits, Kocijancic said.