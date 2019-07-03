Politics "Prishtina bans all Serbia's officials from entering Kosovo" Kosovo Ministry of Foreign Affairs reached decision to forbid all Belgrade officials to enter Kosovo, RTK reports Source: RTK Thursday, July 4, 2019 | 11:26 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Kushtrim Ternava

As Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Jetlir Zyberaj claims, this decision was provoked by, as he put it, the assaults and threats of Serbian politicians towards Kosovo.



"Due to hybrid threats that Serbia addresses to Kosovo, due to the use of constant propaganda and false news on the country and its citizens, and recent attempts to provoke so-called humanitarian crisis on the north of Kosovo, that endangers Serbian population residing in this part of Kosovo, forcing them to close their businesses for the sake of Belgrade political goals, Ministry of Foreign Affair won't allow any official from Belgrade to visit Kosovo and all their requests will be denied as long as such behavior continues", concluded Jetlir Zyberaj, advisor to the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo, Behgjet Pacolli, reports RTK.