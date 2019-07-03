Politics Brigitte Bierlein, new Austrian Chancellor, will support Balkan states' EU accession Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein will take part on Western Balkans Summit to be held within Berlin Process on Friday, July 5, in the Polish town of Poznan Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 16:59 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos//vlakoh

The head of transitional Austrian Government will support, in accordance with Austrian tradition, EU accession of Western Balkan countries, its spokesperson Sven Wagner stated to APA Agency.



As for further EU members expansion, transitional Austrian government will keep the same course that Wien took, encouraging EU accession of the counties of Southeast Europe.



Austrian Foreign Affairs Minister Alexander Schallenberg will not take part in Poznan Summit due to previously arranged engagements.



Since Berlin process was launched in the German capital in 2014, Austria hosted the second summit in 2015, while the others were held in Paris, Trieste and in London, last year.