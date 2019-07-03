Politics Koha: Borrell? His election questionable Election of Borrell for the new High Representative for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy could prove troublesome for Kosovo, Prishtina daily Koha reports Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 16:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

In the capacity of Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Borrell publicly opposed Kosovo independence.



This daily recalls that in the last two mandates, the person who took up the intermediary role in the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina was exactly the person in charge o EU foreign policy.



Borrell would in this capacity replace Federica Mogherini.



"Given that for the last two mandates, the person in charge for EU foreign policy assumed the role of intermediary in Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, his election to this position might prove troublesome, as he openly opposed Kosovo independence", daily concludes within the report on the reached agreement on the EU top officials.



European portal "Politiko" states that Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister would assume the role of intermediary in the Serbia-Kosovo dialogue. The text also contains information that Spain hadn't recognized self-proclaimed Kosovo independence, due to their own concern because of separatist movements, including the one in Catalonia.



Still, Borrell confuted those allegations in March on the joint press conference with the Serbian Foreign Affairs Minister Ivica Dacic.



"Those comparisons fall on deaf ears. They carry no weight although advocates of Catalonia independence might find them appealing", Borrell claimed back then.