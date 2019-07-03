Politics Vucic on Haradinaj: There is no need to address letters to me I wonder why Ramush Haradinaj even cares about me when even the powerful Trump, Merkel or Macron cannot harm him, President Aleksandar Vucic asks ironically Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 15:28 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug / Dimitrije Goll

He said this with regards to Haradinaj's observation that Vucic attempts to force Prishtina to abolish tariffs, while the mentioned world leaders haven't managed to do that.



"What can humble Vucic do compared to Merkel and Macron? Haradinaj is among the greatest in world politics, I am not. I am beyond his league, so he shouldn't bother", Vucic responded when asked to comment on the quotes of Haradinaj's letter.



"He (Haradinaj) is great and powerful. They are also great, strong and powerful. We are insignificant compared to them", so he reiterated that he sees no reason why Haradinaj should even consider what Vucic says.



He added that there is no reason for Haradinaj to write letter addressed to him, as they have no relations whatsoever, given that they met only once, in Berlin.



"Why should he write to me", Vucic concluded. "I expect letters from someone else...".

Vucic: "We will provide food for KiM, even if it makes me the infamous Robin Hood"

We will do our best to provide food, water and medicine on Kosovo and Metohija, even if it makes me the infamous Robin Hood, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced today.



When asked how Serbia plans to transport the goods into the north of Kosovo, Vucic told the extraordinary press conference that this serious question demands only one answer.



"We will make ends meet somehow, this is all I can share with you, we have done so up till now, and we will do that in future, even if it makes me the notorious European Robin Hood... This is crazy Vucic, sending food and water out of the woods, but Serbian people will not be hungry or thirsty", Vucic added.



He said that he couldn't wait to hear the reaction of the "European experts" on this issue.



"I can hardly wait to inquire with them about the parliamentary procedure (they exercised in the course of electing EU top leaders), while they give lessons to us on parliamentary procedure...", President of Serbia concluded.