Politics Haradinaj has two conditions Koha ditore reports that Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj claims that he has two conditions for resuming dialogue with Serbia Source: Beta Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 14:16 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

One relates to the opposition while the other relates to international factor.



When Koha asked him whether he will comply with the Constitutional Court's request to represent the country in the final stage of dialogue with Serbia, after the court determined that negotiation team established by the Kosovo Parliament is unconstitutional, Haradinaj said that this is the national issue at stake, so the opposition should be involved in the process.



"I can run the Government, but I am not entitled to represent Kosovo on the whole without national consensus", Haradinaj added.



Second request is providing a framework that will allow the recognition of the two countries within the existing borders, which is a prerequisite for his acceptance to participate in the dialogue.



"It is highly unfair to force us to sit at the dialogue table and resume negotiation process without the framework of the dialogue which will include mutual recognition of the countries in the existing borders. I pose such a request so that we can avoid any misunderstanding within dialogue pertaining to the border line, border correction, demarcation or exchange of territory", Haradinaj concluded.