Politics In the recent couple of days, Prishtina raised indictments against fifty Serbs By organized attacks and fabricated indictments, along with other forms of pressure, Prishtina aims at intimidating Kosovo Serbs, Ivan Todosijevic claims Source: Tanjug Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 10:25

"That is why this indictment does not present personal assault but an assault on the Serbs in general, primarily in the north of Kosovo and Metohija", Ivan Todosijevic, member of the Serb List leadership says, commenting on the indictment that Prishtina authorities had raised against him as a consequence of his denying Racak massacre.



Todosijevic says that his statement regarding Racak was not relevant and that Albanian authorities can easily find any reason for raising indictment against Serbs.



Many Serbs got arrested under the false indictments and false testimonies, with the aim of suppressing the truth and freedom of speech, while Serbs are not entitled to fair trials either, he added.



According to his opinion, it is evident that Kosovo judiciary is closely intertwined with political circumstances and that it is instructed by politicians.



"Exactly under those instructions, Prishtina had raised some fifty indictments against Serbs recently, while international community remains completely unresponsive. They should have at least drawn attention to the corruption of the six ministers in Kosovo Government", Todosijevic concluded.