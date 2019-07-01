Politics Brnabic: We warned them Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stated today that Belgrade has been warning for seven months on the possible consequences of Prishtina's tariffs imposition Source: Tanjug Monday, July 1, 2019 | 15:27 Tweet Share Tanjug, Sava Radovanović

According to her opinion, closing of grocery shops on the north of Kosovo is exactly the consequence of this move, stressing Belgrade's readiness to help Serbian people on Kosovo and Metohija at any moment.



Brnabic stated that Belgrade had been warning international community for seven months on this issue, but unfortunately, they hadn't regarded it seriously.



“Apart from verbal appeals to abolish tariffs, nothing has been done, although much could have been done. This is reasonable outcome”, Brnabic told press conference.



She added that alternative directions for goods trade were disrupted, while it also happened that trucks carrying groceries were shot at, causing no reaction whatsoever. Belgrade kept warning about this for seven months now.



“It seems really incredible that nowadays we allow European citizens to be deprived of buying groceries based solely on national and ethnic origin. This is not Europe I belong to", Serbian Prime Minister stated.



She expressed hope that Europe and USA will react to this, although we have no grounds to expect their reactions, given previous experience.



Brnabic also said that she considers the decision to close grocery shops rational, as we cannot expect to get goods that citizens need in such small quantities - goods should be available, or should not be available at all.



Prime Minister concluded that Belgrade will closely follow the situation and will be ready to react and help Serbian people on Kosovo and Metohija at any moment.