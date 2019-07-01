Politics Marinovic nominated for the new Commissioner replacing Sabic Culture and Information Committee nominated Milan Marinovic as the candidate for Commissioner for Information of Public Importance and Personal Data Protection Source: Tanjug Monday, July 1, 2019 | 15:09 Tweet Share

In the same time, the Committee had suggested to the Serbian Parliament the termination of duty of the former Commissioner for Information of Public Importance and Personal Data Protection, Rodoljub Sabic.



Marinovic was elected by majority of votes between three candidates, while the proposal of his candidacy will be submitted to the Serbian Parliament for consideration.