Politics "Slim chances for reaching agreement" after a long meeting EU leaders commenced negotiations on potential holders of most important positions within EU after a sleepless night and almost 14 hours of negotiation process. Source: Beta Monday, July 1, 2019 | 10:17

"The chances for reaching agreement are rather slim", stated an unnamed European official.

According to France Press findings, there is possibility that the majority will support the nomination of Dutch official Frans Timmermans for the new Chairman of European Commission.



Negotiations are on hold for the selection of the future President of European Council and Foreign Affairs Chief, AFP reports, adding that the option of summoning another summit is still open.



Yesterday's Summit commenced later than it was planned. It lasted till 23.30, followed by the President of European Council Donald Tusk holding separate meetings with European leaders during the night.



The Summit was scheduled after EU leaders, on the meeting held on June 20, failed to agree on the future presidents of European Commission, European Council, European Parliament and European Central Bank respectively, as well as on the new High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.