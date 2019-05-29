Politics Government fully committed to fighting money laundering Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | 12:49 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met today in Belgrade with a delegation of the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), and on that occasion, she introduced the members of the delegation with the activities that our country implements in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing.



This issue is very important to us, and for this reason we are approaching it responsibly. Serbia is very active when it comes to adopting relevant laws and by-laws, but also with regard to strengthening the capacities of institutions dealing with the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing, Prime Minister Brnabic said at the meeting.



The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the work of the competent state authorities during the previous year and a half on the coordinated work in the fight against terrorism financing and prevention of money laundering.



The Prime Minister stressed the full commitment of the government of Serbia to further strengthen the capacities of relevant state bodies and stressed the importance of further cooperation with FATF and the European Commission on combating money laundering and terrorism financing.