Politics Sloppy work: Pristina special forces lose confidential docs Kosovo police special forces made an incredible mistake during Tuesday's raid in northern Kosovo, when they arrested 19 Serbs, Vecernje Novosti writes. Source: Vecernje novosti Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | 11:27 (Tanjug/AP)

The daily said that during the operation, that resulted in the battering of about 100 persons, several commanders of the said units lost confidential documents listing the raid's operative details, along with the names and last names of police officers involved, and their phone numbers.

The newspaper's sources said that local citizens found these documents, which also contain photographs and personal data of Serbs who were the target of the Albanian strike against Kosovska Mitrovica, Leposavic, anf Zubin Potok yesterday.