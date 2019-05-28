Politics UNMIK says Pristina released Russian citizen UNMIK has announced that one of the two arrested UN personnel, a Russian national, who was detained while performing his duty, has been released. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | 16:42 Tweet Share

This was stated in a statement issued by UNMIK to Tanjug.

Earlier today, the mission announced they were monitoring with great concern the current development of the situation in northern Kosovo, including the fact that the Kosovo police detained two on duty UN personnel.



Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Kosovo and UNMIK chief Zahir Tanin said that two UN personnel were arrested during the Kosovo police action in the north and asked Pristina to release them urgently.



"I urge all parties to abide by the principles of the rule of law and dignity when it comes to the life and liberty of all and to help restore peace and security in the region," Tanin said.