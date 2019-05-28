Politics Pristina arrests Russian working for United Nations Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin condemned has condemned the storming of Kosovo police of Serb-inhabited areas of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: B92, Beta, Prva TV Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | 14:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP)

"This is extremely dangerous and goes against all existing agreements," the embassy of Russia said in a statement.

The statement also expresses revolt caused by Pristina's provocation when it comes to arresting a Russian citizen working for the UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK.



The embassy said that Russia is demanding the immediate release of Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, and wants all those who are guilty of this screaming incident to be held responsible.