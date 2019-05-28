Politics KFOR reacts: We don't interfere KFOR: Kosovo police action is carried out on the order of the prosecution in Pristina throughout Kosovo, a part of the fight against crime. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 28, 2019 | 11:52 Tweet Share (Prva TV, screenshot)

"The Kosovo police operation is taking place on the orders of the prosecutor across Kosovo, not only in the north, and is not directed against Serbs, but against those charged with corruption and crime," KFOR spokesperson Vincenzo Grasso has told Tanjug.

"We are monitoring the situation for now, we are in contact with the authorities in Pristina, but communications with Serbia is also open," Grasso said.



According to him, it is a police action of the kind that also took place on in the past, so KFOR "only monitors the situation."



He also commented on the stance of Serbian officials that KFOR should do something about the action of Kosovo special forces. "This has been discussed earlier, we do not interfere with police actions, until we are asked to intervene," Grasso said.