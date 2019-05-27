Politics Vucic to speak at least 2 hours - without announcing plan Aleksandar Vucic will today present to the National Assembly a detailed report on the current negotiations on resolving the problem of Kosovo and Metohija. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 27, 2019 | 09:34 Tweet Share The National Assembly (Beta, file)

However, no detailed plan of the Serb side which will be offered to Pristina will be presented at the session, writes Blic, referring to unnamed sources.

The source also states that the details of the plan with which the president intends to go before Pristina and the international community will not be announced, so as not to jeopardize Serbia's negotiating position.



The media today write that Vucic will speak for at least two or three hours, and that besides specifically about Kosovo, there will be other topics. Vucic has put together his speech with 30 associates, and also has prepared answers to possible questions from people's deputies.



Assembly President Maja Gojkovic said she expects the debate to be meaningful and take a long time, and that after Vucic's spech, all the deputy group heads and deputies will have the opportunity to comment on his report and present their views.