Politics "My job is that no other country recognizes Kosovo" Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Friday that his job is to ensure that no more countries recognize Kosovo. Source: Beta Friday, May 24, 2019 | 09:38

"I will go everywhere because that's my job," Dacic told RTS.

The head of Serbian diplomacy said that Serbia is successful in its policy of persuading countries to withdraw recognition of Kosovo, and that some Western countries are disturbed by that.



Dacic said that many countries with whom Serbia is renewing relations have not been visited for many decades.



Pristina press reported yesterday that Kosovo officials are dissatisfied because for more than a year now, no new country has officially recognized Kosovo.