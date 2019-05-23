Politics "We talked for five hours and then I got a message" Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder says it would be easiest to first receive Serbia in the EU, and then resolve the issue of Kosovo. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 23, 2019 | 15:53 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that this, unfortunately, will not happen.

Schroeder also pointed out that when it comes to economic work, Serbia meets all conditions, and some even above the set criteria.



Schroeder said this during a WORLD.MINDS conversation moderated by Ringier director Marc Walder, when Walder asked what the Kosovo issue looked like to him, since "President Vucic says we are all lost in time and space."



"I will tell you honestly, we talked about it for almost five hours and then I received a message: We need to speed up the solution, to step up efforts to resolve the issue of Kosovo. Pristina cannot be consolidated without Serbia, and we will do the best we can preserve peace and stability," Vucic said.